Kanekoa News
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Patel and Bongino: Expose the FBI and Gascón’s Konnech–CCP Election Software Cover-Up
Strong evidence shows that corrupt FBI officials and George Gascón deliberately covered up CCP infiltration of U.S. election software—because exposing…
15 hrs ago
•
Kanekoa
214
Share this post
Kanekoa News
Patel and Bongino: Expose the FBI and Gascón’s Konnech–CCP Election Software Cover-Up
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
31
May 2025
You're Not Shadowbanned—You Just Don't Understand 𝕏’s Algorithms
Stop complaining about censorship—here's your roadmap to visibility on X (formerly Twitter).
May 2
•
Kanekoa
75
Share this post
Kanekoa News
You're Not Shadowbanned—You Just Don't Understand 𝕏’s Algorithms
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
April 2025
How to Find Anything on 𝕏: The Ultimate Guide to Search Operators
Unlock powerful strategies top creators use to research trends, go viral, and build massive audiences on X (formerly Twitter).
Apr 25
•
Kanekoa
95
Share this post
Kanekoa News
How to Find Anything on 𝕏: The Ultimate Guide to Search Operators
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
From 92k to 1 Million Followers: How I Built a Massive Audience on 𝕏
Discover the exact strategies I used to gain over 1 million followers, 5.5 billion impressions, and $217,500 on 𝕏—and how you can do it too.
Apr 23
•
Kanekoa
40
Share this post
Kanekoa News
From 92k to 1 Million Followers: How I Built a Massive Audience on 𝕏
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2024
Rep. Thomas Massie Urges Biden to Drop Prosecution of Julian Assange, Brings His Brother to State of the Union
Gabriel Shipton, Assange's brother, says Assange's health is deteriorating after suffering a mini-stroke.
Mar 9, 2024
•
Kanekoa
179
Share this post
Kanekoa News
Rep. Thomas Massie Urges Biden to Drop Prosecution of Julian Assange, Brings His Brother to State of the Union
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
June 2023
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Sheds Light on the Road to Peace in Ukraine
Kennedy Jr. empathizes with Ukrainians, raises concerns on NATO expansion, US INF treaty withdrawal, and the West's rejection of an April 2022 peace…
Jun 29, 2023
•
Kanekoa
207
Share this post
Kanekoa News
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Sheds Light on the Road to Peace in Ukraine
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
91
11:56
Dr. Peter Hotez's Funding Linked to Controversial Chinese Military Scientists at Wuhan Lab
Funded by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Hotez's R01AI098775 grant, Dr. Shibo Jiang and Dr. Lanying Du collaborated with scientists from the People's Liberation Army…
Jun 23, 2023
•
Kanekoa
408
Share this post
Kanekoa News
Dr. Peter Hotez's Funding Linked to Controversial Chinese Military Scientists at Wuhan Lab
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
87
Exclusive: Hunter Biden's Maltese Bank Account Opened by Burisma Amid FBI Allegations of $10 Million Bribe
Emails from the Biden laptop reveal a newly discovered Maltese bank account that coincides with the bribery allegations involving Biden and Burisma, as…
Jun 16, 2023
•
Kanekoa
522
Share this post
Kanekoa News
Exclusive: Hunter Biden's Maltese Bank Account Opened by Burisma Amid FBI Allegations of $10 Million Bribe
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
61
February 2023
East Palestine toxicology test relies on controversial consulting firm accused of serving corporate interest rather than public health
The company hired by Norfolk Southern has already persuaded 340 residents to sign agreements that reportedly waive their legal rights in the aftermath…
Feb 15, 2023
•
Kanekoa
367
Share this post
Kanekoa News
East Palestine toxicology test relies on controversial consulting firm accused of serving corporate interest rather than public health
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
72
January 2023
Konnech, Twitter, and 2023
Your subscription allows me to pursue the journalism and research career of my dreams, and I am deeply grateful to have such a wonderful community of…
Jan 1, 2023
•
Kanekoa
224
Share this post
Kanekoa News
Konnech, Twitter, and 2023
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
December 2022
Elon Musk slams CISA censorship network as 'propaganda platform'
This DHS-backed censorship network used 120 analysts to censor millions of social media posts on elections and covid-19.
Dec 28, 2022
•
Kanekoa
410
Share this post
Kanekoa News
Elon Musk slams CISA censorship network as 'propaganda platform'
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
73
Joe Biden releases notorious Russian arms dealer known as "The Merchant of Death" after attending "victims of gun violence in America…
"Our work continues to limit the number of bullets that can be in a cartridge, the type of weapon that can be purchased," Biden said hours before…
Dec 8, 2022
•
Kanekoa
145
Share this post
Kanekoa News
Joe Biden releases notorious Russian arms dealer known as "The Merchant of Death" after attending "victims of gun violence in America" memorial
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
© 2025 KanekoaTheGreat
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts