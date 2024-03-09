Kanekoa News

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Sheds Light on the Road to Peace in Ukraine
Kennedy Jr. empathizes with Ukrainians, raises concerns on NATO expansion, US INF treaty withdrawal, and the West's rejection of an April 2022 peace…
  
Dr. Peter Hotez's Funding Linked to Controversial Chinese Military Scientists at Wuhan Lab
Funded by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Hotez's R01AI098775 grant, Dr. Shibo Jiang and Dr. Lanying Du collaborated with scientists from the People's Liberation Army…
  
Exclusive: Hunter Biden's Maltese Bank Account Opened by Burisma Amid FBI Allegations of $10 Million Bribe
Emails from the Biden laptop reveal a newly discovered Maltese bank account that coincides with the bribery allegations involving Biden and Burisma, as…
  
Elon Musk slams CISA censorship network as 'propaganda platform'
This DHS-backed censorship network used 120 analysts to censor millions of social media posts on elections and covid-19.
  
Joe Biden releases notorious Russian arms dealer known as "The Merchant of Death" after attending "victims of gun violence in America…
"Our work continues to limit the number of bullets that can be in a cartridge, the type of weapon that can be purchased," Biden said hours before…
  
