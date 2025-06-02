Strong evidence shows that corrupt FBI officials and former Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón deliberately concealed Chinese Communist Party (CCP) infiltration of U.S. election systems—because exposing it would have politically benefited Donald Trump.

Kash Patel and Dan Bongino now have a rare opportunity: expose how deeply politicized the FBI became, remove CCP-controlled software from America’s elections, and finish an investigation that was already 90% complete before it was sabotaged.

At the center of the scandal is Konnech, a Michigan-based election software company secretly developed and financed by two Chinese firms—Jinhua Yulian Network and Jinhua Hongzheng Technology—under contract with China’s National People’s Congress and in partnership with state-owned giants like Huawei, China Telecom, China Unicom, China Mobile, and Lenovo.

Konnech’s flagship product, PollChief, is used to manage poll worker scheduling, equipment deployment, and logistics in major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit, Washington D.C., Fairfax County, and St. Louis.

In early 2021, True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips discovered that Konnech was storing the personally identifiable information (PII) of U.S. election workers, judges, and voters on servers in China. Using open-source tools like Binary Edge, they traced PollChief to Chinese IP addresses—where they found unsecured databases containing names, Social Security numbers, addresses, bank information, voter roll data, polling location schematics, provisional ballot serial numbers, and even passwords for voting machines.

They alerted FBI field offices in Detroit and San Antonio, where agents took the threat seriously and launched a 15-month counterintelligence investigation. But in April 2022—just before the release of Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules, a film on 2020 election fraud featuring True the Vote—FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. intervened and flipped the investigation on its head.

Field agents warned Engelbrecht and Phillips that they, not Konnech, were now considered the threat. Two senior female FBI officials in Washington D.C. were reportedly preparing criminal charges against them rather than Konnech’s CEO Eugene Yu. Engelbrecht was warned she and Phillips might be prosecuted for accessing Konnech’s data on Chinese servers.

The FBI even tipped off Konnech about the investigation—compromising the case—and began circulating internal accusations that Phillips had committed cybercrimes, referring those allegations to the CIA and NSA. Phillips said their goal was to “Roger Stone” him—publicly smear and criminalize him as they had done to Trump allies.

In fear for their safety, a field agent advised Engelbrecht and Phillips to take the “nuclear option”—go public. On August 13, 2022, they did just that at The Pit, a closed-door briefing in Arizona with 200 cybersecurity experts, journalists, and election integrity investigators.

Two weeks later, Konnech sued them. In a stunning series of courtroom actions, Engelbrecht and Phillips were jailed and held in solitary confinement—until the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered their immediate release. The FBI stood by and let it happen. After their release, they published thousands of documents exposing Konnech’s ties to China. Within days, Konnech dropped the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, independent researchers quickly pieced together Eugene Yu’s background. Born in China, Jianwei Yu (于建伟) graduated from Zhejiang University in 1982 and worked for the CCP from 1983 to 1985 as a project manager in the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone. He moved to the U.S. in 1986 to pursue an MBA at Wake Forest University.

In 2002, Yu founded Konnech. By November 2005, he had launched a Chinese subsidiary—Jinhua Yulian Network—funded and overseen by the CCP. That same year, he was profiled as an “overseas scholar” in a Chinese-language publication by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the American Zhu Kezhen Education Foundation (AZKEF).

CAST is a formal CCP arm linking Chinese leadership with overseas scientists and technologists. AZKEF, where Yu served on the finance committee, flew U.S. researchers—including Harvard’s Charles Lieber—to Chinese universities. Lieber was later arrested for failing to disclose his ties to China’s Thousand Talents Plan, one of the CCP’s many programs that recruit foreign experts to encourage the illicit transfer of intellectual property.

Konnech’s Chinese ties ran deep. It partnered with Michigan State University’s Confucius Institute, developed software in CCP-run tech parks, and directly served China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

On January 25, 2006, Yu’s Chinese company was accepted into the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Jinhua Science and Technology Park—a CCP-controlled tech incubator. From that point on, Jinhua Yulian Network and Konnech, were financed, developed, and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

Just a month later, on February 25, 2006, Yu registered the domain yu-lian.cn for Jinhua Yulian Network using his Konnech email address (eyu@konnech.com). Archived versions of the company’s Chinese-language website show Yu praising “Comrade Jiang Zemin” and the Chinese Communist Party, while promoting Konnech’s software products used by the National People’s Congress, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Election Management Solutions Detroit, and U.S. Overseas Voters.

In December 2006, Konnech partnered with the Confucius Institute to build a Chinese communication platform called ChineseBrief.com. Yu registered CNBrief LLC, launched www.cnbrief.com, and displayed a banner in Chinese that translated to: “Chinese Brief – Overseas Chinese Network.”

Confucius Institutes are CCP-funded cultural centers embedded in Western universities that U.S. intelligence agencies and lawmakers have long warned operate under the direction of the CCP.

On July 18, 2007, an archived Chinese government website showed Yu offering a 5 million yuan (~$700,000 USD) software development contract on behalf of Jinhua Yulian Network, again using his Konnech email and website.

Cover: December 2005 issue of Overseas Scholars , profiling Eugene Yu as an “overseas scholar.” Published by CAST and AZKEF—two CCP-linked organizations that connect overseas scientists and technologists with the Chinese government. Yu served as a finance committee officer at AZKEF, which flew Harvard’s Charles Lieber to Zhejiang University—years before Lieber was prosecuted for failing to disclose his involvement in a CCP talent recruitment program. Source: China Association of Science and Technology, U.S.A.

Screenshot : Konnech’s official Facebook page announcing a partnership with Michigan State University’s Confucius Institute to develop ChineseBrief.com , a Chinese communication platform. The post highlights Konnech’s direct ties to Confucius Institutes—flagged by U.S. intelligence as CCP influence operations in U.S. universities. Source: Konnech Facebook

WHOIS Record: Eugene Yu registered yu-lian.cn —the domain for Jinhua Yulian Network —on February 25, 2006, using his Konnech email ( eyu@konnech.com ), directly linking Konnech to China-based software company funded, developed, and controlled by the CCP.. Source: WHOIS History

Screenshots: Chinese and English versions of Jinhua Yulian Network’s “Consulting Services” page, where Eugene Yu’s subsidiary promotes election software for the CCP's National People's Congress, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Communist Youth Leagues—while praising “Comrade Jiang Zemin” and aligning its products with “China’s national conditions.” Source: Jinhua Yulian Network (yu-lian.cn)

Screenshots: Chinese and English versions of the “Customer Cases” page on yu-lian.cn , where Eugene Yu’s Chinese subsidiary promotes Konnech’s election software for Detroit and U.S. overseas voters—immediately after praising “Comrade Jiang Zemin” and showcasing its election systems built for the CCP. Source: Jinhua Yulian Network (yu-lian.cn)

Screenshots: Official listing from the Jinhua Science & Technology Park showing Eugene Yu’s Chinese subsidiary, Jinhua Yulian Network, was accepted into the CCP-run incubator on January 25, 2006—marking the start of direct CCP oversight and support for Konnech’s China-based operations. Source: Jinhua Science and Technology Park (jhcy.cn)

Screenshots: Official listing from the CCP-run Jinhua Science and Technology Park showing Eugene Yu’s Chinese company, Jinhua Yulian Network, offering a 5 million yuan (~$700,000 USD) software development project on July 18, 2007. The listing uses konnech.com as the contact URL, directly linking Konnech’s U.S. software development to a CCP-run tech park. Source: Jinhua Science and Technology Park (jhcy.cn)

Screenshots: 2014 government record from Jinhua Science and Technology Bureau lists Jinhua Yulian Network Technology Co., Ltd.—Konnech’s China-based subsidiary—as a CCP-backed “provincial science and technology enterprise.” Source: Jinhua Science and Technology Government Affairs (jinhua.gov.cn)

Despite earlier public denials, Konnech quietly admitted in 2022 that it operated a Chinese subsidiary, Jinhua Yulian Network, where Chinese nationals developed and tested its software—though the company claimed it only used “dummy data” and had no CCP affiliation. That narrative continued to collapse as court documents, whistleblower affidavits, and forensic evidence revealed the opposite.

In October 2022, Eugene Yu was arrested by the LA District Attorney’s Office and charged with embezzlement and illegally storing election worker data in China. Deputy DA Eric Neff called it possibly “the largest breach of election data in American history.” Court filings revealed that Konnech’s Chinese developers had “super administrator” access to all client systems.

During Yu’s bond hearing, his attorney revealed that the FBI had contacted Yu weeks before his arrest—not to investigate—but to help “keep Konnech in business” and notify him of a potential “data breach.” This directly corroborated Engelbrecht and Phillips’ story.

Court documents further confirmed their claims, showing detailed communications between True the Vote and Detroit and San Antonio FBI agents Bruce Fowler, Huy Nguyen, Kevin McKenna, and Kristina Spindel. In one of her final messages, Engelbrecht wrote: “We took the nuclear option and went public.”

But just one month after Yu’s arrest, George Gascón dropped the charges. He cited concerns about “bias,” “timing,” and the “pace of the investigation.” Shortly after, Neff was demoted, placed on leave, and eventually reassigned. In April 2024, Neff filed a legal claim against Gascón, alleging political interference. According to Neff, Gascón panicked after Donald Trump publicly praised Yu’s arrest, fearing the case might damage his political image.

Despite four senior prosecutors and Chief Deputy DA Sharon Woo thoroughly vetting the evidence and unanimously approving the charges, Gascón removed Neff as lead prosecutor and replaced him with someone who quickly dismissed the case.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts Nate Cain and Harry Haury, both hired by the DA’s office, submitted sworn declarations confirming:

U.S. election data was stored on Chinese servers

PII of judges, poll workers, and voters was exposed

Chinese nationals had full administrative access

Metadata showed Eugene Yu working on software for the CCP’s National People’s Congress

Cain and Haury followed federal evidentiary standards, recording screen captures, logging chain-of-custody records, and preserving the digital forensics. They still hold this evidence today, should Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, or congressional investigators choose to investigate.

Cain, a cleared federal contractor, also filed a national security report with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), warning of a foreign intelligence breach involving Konnech and the Chinese government. The DCSA reviewed and verified the report, then forwarded it to the FBI—which declined to investigate.

Cain later revealed that when a police superintendent in a major U.S. county shared the evidence with the FBI, the Bureau responded: they were “not interested” in investigating. Los Angeles County also failed to notify other jurisdictions whose election data had been compromised.

Two former Konnech employees came forward:

Grant Bradley , who oversaw 12 employees in Michigan, signed affidavits confirming U.S. election data was routinely sent to Chinese nationals. He was fired after refusing to lie to clients.

Peter McCallister, former General Manager of Konnech Australia, testified that all Konnech software was developed in China by Eugene Yu’s brother and nephew—Lin Yu and Jun Yu—along with a team of 100 Chinese software engineers.

McCallister further testified that Konnech’s Chinese subsidiary, Jinhua Hongzheng Technology, was the primary software supplier to the CCP. He said Yu sold the same election software used by China’s NPC and CPPCC to the Australian government.

Jinhua Hongzheng Technology—built on the foundation of Jinhua Yulian Network—serves over 430 CCP government clients across 20 provinces. It develops election, administrative, and conference software for China’s National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and partners with state-owned firms like Huawei, China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, and Lenovo—all designated national security threats by the U.S. government.

An archived webpage from Jinhua Hongzheng Technology titled “US and Chinese Patents” showcases patents from Jinhua Yulian Network and a a U.S. patent issued to Konnech CEO Eugene Yu.

A 2016 archived Chinese social media post from the company states that Jinhua Hongzheng Technology was formerly “Jinhua Yulian Network Technology Co., Ltd. (Konnech, Ltd), established in November 2005.” The same post boasts the company provides election software to more than 20 government agencies in North America, displaying Chinese-translated seals from Washington, D.C.; Loudoun County, VA; Detroit, MI; St. Louis, MO; Prince William County, VA; St. Charles County, MO; Hillsborough County, FL; Edmonton, Alberta; Regina, Saskatchewan; and the State of Montana.

In 2016, Konnech’s U.S. website displayed these same government seals—but notably scrubbed all references to China and the CCP.

On July 31, 2015, Eugene Yu registered the domain hongzhengtech.cn for Jinhua Hongzheng Technology using his official Konnech email address: admin@konnech.com.

Screenshot: Archived webpage from Jinhua Hongzheng Technology showcasing “US and Chinese patents”—one registered to Jinhua Yulian Network, and another to Konnech CEO Eugene Yu. The site links Konnech to a CCP-controlled software company used by China’s NPC and CPPCC. Source: Jinhua Hongzheng Technology (hongzhengtech.cn)

Screenshot: Archived 2016 post from Jinhua Hongzheng Technology’s official Weibo page, stating it provides election software to China’s NPC , CPPCC , and other CCP-linked entities. It identifies its predecessor as Jinhua Yulian Network (Konnech, Ltd) and displays Chinese-translated seals from jurisdictions across the U.S. and Canada—including Washington, D.C.; Detroit; St. Louis; and Edmonton —tying Konnech’s U.S. clients to its CCP subsidiary. Source: Jinhua Hongzheng Technology Weibo

Screenshot: Archived 2016 Konnech website lists U.S. county government seals as “Current Customers”—the same seals shown on Jinhua Hongzheng Technology’s Weibo page that year—but conspicuously omits any mention of China or supplying software to the CCP. Source: Konnech (konnech.com)

Screenshot: WHOIS record showing the domain hongzhengtech.cn —registered on July 31, 2015—to Jinhua Hongzheng Technology Co., Ltd. , using Eugene Yu’s official Konnech email: admin@konnech.com . This directly connects Konnech’s U.S. operations to a CCP-controlled company that develops software for China’s NPC and CPPCC. Source: DNSlytics

Despite overwhelming evidence—from court records, archived websites, whistleblower affidavits, domain registrations, patent transfers, and forensic reports—federal officials and George Gascón shut down the investigation, targeted the whistleblowers, and protected a company with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

This may be the most serious breach of election infrastructure in American history. And the only reason it was buried? Because the evidence came from Trump-aligned election integrity advocates—and confirming it would have vindicated them.

It’s time for Kash Patel and Dan Bongino to bring this investigation into the light. The trail is clear. The evidence is damning. The threat is real. The American people deserve to know the full extent of the CCP’s penetration into our election systems—and who in our own government helped cover it up.

