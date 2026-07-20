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Nancy Brenner's avatar
Nancy Brenner
7d

God bless you Kanekoa, for publishing this outstanding article. I had forgotten much of it. Praying that this makes it's way to President Trump's desk!

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Cynthia Jones's avatar
Cynthia Jones
7d

KATHERINE & Greg served jailtime, for not giving up the whistleblower. I mentioned This a few days ago!! As I was hearing Solomon share on specifics of U S. Findings, on Out of country messing in our elections!!

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