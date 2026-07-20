Mr. President: Reopen Konnech — The CCP Election Software Case Your Intelligence Agencies Are Still Burying
An open letter to President Donald J. Trump following the July 16 election integrity declassification.
Mr. President —
On July 16, you released declassified documents showing the Chinese Communist Party obtained 220 million American voter files — and that our own intelligence agencies covered it up.
You called it potentially the largest compromise of election data in history.
You directed ODNI, the DOJ, the FBI, and the CIA to investigate how that information was hidden, to fire those responsible, and to bring criminal charges where appropriate.¹
Four years ago, a Los Angeles prosecutor used almost those exact words about a different case.
He called it potentially “the largest breach of election data in American history.”²
Then that case was buried too.
One more file belongs in your release:
Konnech.
Konnech is a Michigan-based election software company. Its product, PollChief, manages poll workers, equipment, and election-day logistics for Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit, Washington D.C., and two dozen of America’s largest jurisdictions.³
Its founder is Eugene Yu — born Jianwei Yu (于建伟) in Zhejiang Province, China.⁴
Yu graduated from Zhejiang University and worked for the CCP from 1983 to 1985 as a project manager in the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone — a Chinese government economic incubator.⁴
He moved to America in 1986. He founded Konnech in 2002.⁴
And in November 2005, he quietly founded a second company back home in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province: Jinhua Yulian Network.⁴
That same year, a Chinese-language magazine published by the China Association for Science and Technology — a formal arm of the CCP — profiled Yu as an “overseas scholar” and listed him as a finance officer of the American Zhu Kezhen Education Foundation.⁵,⁶
That foundation flew Harvard’s Charles Lieber to Zhejiang University — years before Lieber was prosecuted for concealing his role in a CCP talent recruitment program.⁷
On January 25, 2006, Yu’s Chinese company was accepted into the Chinese Academy of Sciences Jinhua Science and Technology Park — a CCP-controlled technology incubator.⁸
From that point forward, public records show Konnech’s Chinese operation receiving government support, operating inside CCP-controlled institutions, and developing software for Chinese government bodies.⁸,⁹
One month later, Yu registered yu-lian.cn using his Konnech email address: eyu@konnech.com.10
The website praised “Comrade Jiang Zemin,” declared the company puts “political tasks first and economic benefits of enterprises second,” and advertised election software for China’s National People’s Congress, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Communist Youth Leagues.¹¹
On the same website: “Election Management Solutions, Detroit” and “U.S. Overseas Voters,” listed as customer success stories.¹²
In December 2006, Konnech partnered with Michigan State University’s Confucius Institute — flagged by U.S. intelligence as a CCP influence operation — to build ChineseBrief.com.¹³
In July 2007, Yu posted a 5 million yuan (~$700,000) software development contract on the CCP tech park’s own website. The contact URL: konnech.com.¹⁴
In April 2015, the operation scaled up. Jinhua Hongzheng Technology — the self-declared successor to Jinhua Yulian Network — was founded in the same city.15
On July 31, 2015, Yu registered hongzhengtech.cn using his official Konnech email: admin@konnech.com.16
Hongzheng Tech partners with Huawei, Lenovo, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile — all U.S.-designated national security threats — and serves more than 430 CCP government clients across 20 provinces.4,17
In 2016, it bragged on Weibo about providing election software to China’s National People’s Congress — displaying Chinese-translated seals from Washington D.C., Detroit, St. Louis, and the State of Montana.15
That same year, Konnech’s American website displayed those same government seals as “Current Customers.”18
It scrubbed every mention of China.
Then came the discovery.
In January 2021, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips of True the Vote traced Konnech’s PollChief applications to a single IP address on China Unicom’s backbone — a server inside a university in Wuhan, China.3,19
The database was unsecured. No password. No access controls.³
Inside: the names, Social Security numbers, home addresses, and bank details of U.S. election workers and judges. Voting machine passwords. Thumb drive passwords. Voter rolls. Polling place schematics.³
They took it to the FBI.
Field offices in Detroit and San Antonio opened a counterintelligence investigation. For fifteen months, agents worked hand-in-hand with Engelbrecht and Phillips. Every agent reached the same conclusion: this software was a serious national security threat.19
Then, in April 2022 — two weeks before the release of 2000 Mules — FBI headquarters in Washington flipped the investigation.3,19
Engelbrecht and Phillips were now the targets. Headquarters wanted to know how they had “broken the law” to obtain data from Chinese servers. Accusations of cybercrimes were circulated to the CIA and NSA.³
The FBI tipped off Konnech that the investigation existed.³
A field agent, alarmed, advised them to take the “nuclear option” — go public before they could be silenced. On August 13, 2022, they briefed 200 cybersecurity experts, journalists, and researchers at a closed-door meeting in Arizona.3,19
Two weeks later, Konnech sued them.20
A federal judge jailed them in the defamation case — solitary confinement — for refusing to identify a confidential FBI informant. The FBI, their partner of fifteen months, stood by and watched.20
The Fifth Circuit ordered their release. Within days, they published thousands of documents exposing Konnech’s ties to China. Within days of that, Konnech dropped the lawsuit.3,20
On October 4, 2022, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office arrested Eugene Yu — charged with embezzlement and illegally storing U.S. election worker data on servers in China.²
Deputy DA Eric Neff called it potentially “the largest breach of election data in American history.”²
Court filings revealed Konnech’s Chinese developers held “super administrator” access to every client system in America.²
Then you praised the arrest on Truth Social, Mr. President.
And according to the prosecutor who built the case, that is what killed it.²¹
DA George Gascón panicked — afraid the case would politically benefit you. Four senior prosecutors, including Chief Deputy DA Sharon Woo, had vetted the evidence and unanimously approved the charges. Gascón removed Neff anyway, installed a replacement who dismissed the case within a month, and cited “bias,” “timing,” and the “pace of the investigation.”²¹
Neff was placed on leave for eighteen months, then demoted and reassigned. In April 2024, he filed a legal claim against Gascón alleging explicit political interference²¹ — the cover-up of a DCSA-verified foreign intelligence breach of America’s election infrastructure.
The witnesses never stopped coming forward.
It was Catherine Engelbrecht and True the Vote who found them, gathered their sworn statements, and placed every one of them in the public record — while being sued, jailed, and targeted for doing it.
Grant Bradley, a former Konnech manager in Michigan, swore that roughly 100 Chinese nationals developed Konnech’s software and that U.S. election data was routinely made accessible to them. He was fired for refusing to lie to clients about it.²²
Peter McCallister, former General Manager of Konnech Australia, swore that all software was developed in China by Hongzheng Tech — owned by Yu’s brother, Lin Yu — that Yu’s nephew, Jun Yu, personally deposited the American election data onto the server in China, and that Hongzheng Tech was “the main provider of election software for the CCP.”²³
After the indictment, McCallister alleged under oath that Konnech’s employees in China tried to hack the company’s own chief technology officer — and deleted every message referencing Jun Yu.²³
Harry Haury and Nate Cain — cybersecurity experts with decades of experience at the NSA, CIA, DOD, and Treasury — forensically imaged Konnech’s devices for the LA DA’s office. They swore under oath: U.S. citizen data on Chinese servers. Chinese nationals with full administrative access. Metadata showing Eugene Yu personally working on election software for the CCP’s National People’s Congress.24,25
Cain, a cleared federal contractor, filed a national security report with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.25
The DCSA verified it as a national security threat and forwarded its findings to the FBI.25
The FBI under Biden and Wray declined to investigate.25
When a police superintendent in a major American county personally brought the evidence to the Bureau, the answer was two words: “not interested.”25
Even worse: at his bond hearing, Eugene Yu’s own lawyer revealed the FBI had contacted Yu before his arrest — not to investigate him, but to help keep Konnech in business.26
Mr. President, Konnech is the perfect example of everything you exposed on July 16: corrupt intelligence officials buried a Chinese espionage operation embedded in America’s elections — because confirming it would have politically benefited you.
And here is what should alarm you most: it is still buried.
You have been in office for eighteen months. This evidence has been sitting at your FBI’s door the entire time. The DCSA verification is in the federal record. The affidavits are public. And nothing has moved.
Corrupt officials inside your own FBI, your own DOJ, and your own election security apparatus are still blocking this case — exactly as their predecessors did under Biden and Wray.
You do not need to build this case. It is already built.
A named suspect. Digital forensics from the suspect’s own devices — which a cleared federal expert concluded showed a foreign intelligence intrusion into U.S. strategic infrastructure.24,25 Witnesses with sworn affidavits, preserved in the public court record. And the majority of the evidence sitting in the open — archived Chinese government websites, domain registrations, corporate filings — where anyone can verify it today.
So why is the CCP’s software still in America’s elections?
You’ve asked ODNI, DOJ, FBI, and CIA to investigate the cover-up.¹
Konnech should be first on the list.
I have personally verified every archive, affidavit, and domain registration cited in this letter. I am ready to brief you — or anyone you designate — in person, at any time. Catherine Engelbrecht and True the Vote, who uncovered this operation and lived every chapter of this case, stand ready to do the same. The witnesses are ready to testify. The forensics are ready for transfer.
Give the order. Reopen the Konnech case.
Respectfully,
Kanekoa
The Evidence
Every claim in this letter is documented. Below are the primary records — archived Chinese government websites, domain registrations, and corporate materials — keyed to the numbered sources above. Click any source link to view the original archive.
Exhibit A — The “Overseas Scholar” Profile (Source 5)
Exhibit B — Acceptance Into the Chinese Academy of Sciences Tech Park (Source 8)
Exhibit C — The CCP’s Provincial Enterprise Designation (Source 9)
Exhibit D — The yu-lian.cn Domain Registration (Source 10)
Exhibit E — “Comrade Jiang Zemin” and the CCP Client List (Source 11)
Exhibit F — Detroit and U.S. Overseas Voters as “Customer Cases” (Source 12)
Exhibit G — The Confucius Institute Partnership (Source 13)
Exhibit H — The ¥5,000,000 Listing With Konnech’s URL (Source 14)
Exhibit I — The hongzhengtech.cn Domain Registration (Source 16)
Exhibit J — Shared Patents Across Both Companies (Source 27)
Exhibit K — The Weibo Post: One Company, Two Governments (Source 15)
Exhibit L — The Scrubbed American Homepage (Source 18)
Exhibit M — Hongzheng Tech provides the CCP election software (Source 4)
Sources
The White House, “Election Integrity” declassified document release and primetime presidential address (July 16, 2026) — whitehouse.gov/election-integrity; coverage: The Epoch Times, “Newly Declassified Docs Describe China’s Election Influence Efforts” (July 17, 2026).
Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, “Head of Election Worker Management Company Arrested in Connection with Theft of Personal Data” (Oct. 4, 2022); charging details and Deputy DA Eric Neff’s courtroom statements per NPR (Oct. 14, 2022).
Kanekoa News, “Patel and Bongino: Expose the FBI and Gascón’s Konnech–CCP Election Software Cover-Up”.
Kanekoa News, “How the Chinese Academy of Sciences Financed & Developed Konnech’s Subsidiary” (Nov. 15, 2022).
Overseas Scholars magazine (Dec. 2005), published by the China Association for Science and Technology, U.S.A. (CAST-USA) and the American Zhu Kezhen Education Foundation — archived.
U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, “Threats to the U.S. Research Enterprise: China’s Talent Recruitment Plans” (Nov. 2019).
U.S. Department of Justice, prosecution of Harvard Prof. Charles Lieber (charged Jan. 2020; convicted Dec. 2021) — justice.gov press release.
Chinese Academy of Sciences Jinhua Science & Technology Park, archived enterprise listing showing Jinhua Yulian Network’s acceptance on Jan. 25, 2006 — web.archive.org.
Jinhua Science and Technology Bureau, 2014 government record listing Jinhua Yulian Network Technology Co., Ltd. as a provincial science and technology enterprise — archived.
WHOIS registration history for yu-lian.cn, registered Feb. 25, 2006 to eyu@konnech.com — archived.
Jinhua Yulian Network, archived “Consulting Services” page (Chinese and English) — web.archive.org.
Jinhua Yulian Network, archived “Customer Cases” page — web.archive.org.
Konnech official Facebook page, announcement of the ChineseBrief.com partnership with Michigan State University’s Confucius Institute — facebook.com.
Chinese Academy of Sciences Jinhua Science & Technology Park, archived listing of Jinhua Yulian Network’s ¥5,000,000 software development offering, posted July 18, 2007, with konnech.com as the contact URL — web.archive.org.
Jinhua Hongzheng Technology, archived 2016 Weibo post identifying its predecessor as “Jinhua Yulian Network Technology Co., Ltd. (Konnech, Ltd), established in November 2005,” and displaying Chinese-translated government seals from North American jurisdictions — archived.
DNSlytics WHOIS record for hongzhengtech.cn, registered July 31, 2015 to admin@konnech.com — archived.
Federal Communications Commission, “Covered List” of communications equipment and services deemed unacceptable national security risks (Huawei, China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom); Hongzheng Tech partner and client rosters per its archived corporate materials (see also source 4).
Konnech.com, archived March 2016 homepage displaying U.S. and Canadian government seals as “Current Customers,” with no reference to China — web.archive.org.
Affidavit of Catherine Engelbrecht and documented communications between True the Vote and FBI agents in Detroit and San Antonio, Konnech, Inc. v. True the Vote, Inc., No. 4:22-cv-03096 (S.D. Tex., filed Sept. 12, 2022) — CourtListener docket.
Contempt and detention proceedings, Konnech, Inc. v. True the Vote, Inc., No. 4:22-cv-03096 (S.D. Tex., Oct.–Nov. 2022) — CourtListener docket; Fifth Circuit order releasing Engelbrecht and Phillips (Nov. 2022); recusal of Judge Kenneth Hoyt per True the Vote statement (Feb. 2023).
Legal claim filed by Deputy DA Eric Neff against DA George Gascón alleging political interference (April 2024) — The Federalist, “Prosecutor: Cali DA Dropped Election Data Case Because It Might Help Trump” (April 17, 2024); RedState, “Whistleblower: LA DA Gascón Illegally Dropped Charges” (April 27, 2024).
Whistleblower complaint of Grant Bradley (Dec. 2022) and sworn affidavit (April 2023), filed as Exhibit H in the Konnech v. True the Vote docket — via the True the Vote Konnech document library.
Sworn affidavit of Peter McCallister, former General Manager of Konnech Australia (March 2023) — via the True the Vote Konnech document library.
Sworn affidavit of Harry Haury, cybersecurity expert retained in support of the Los Angeles County DA’s investigation (Feb. 24, 2023) — Konnech v. True the Vote docket exhibits via CourtListener and the True the Vote document library.
Declaration of Nathan Cain (April 2023), including his national security report to the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, the DCSA’s verification and referral to the FBI, and the FBI’s response — see Kanekoa News and Cain’s public account via The Gateway Pundit (April 2024).
Bond hearing proceedings, People v. Yu, Los Angeles Superior Court (Oct. 2022), statements of defense counsel regarding pre-arrest FBI contact — as documented by Kanekoa News.
Jinhua Hongzheng Technology, archived “US and Chinese Patents” page displaying patents registered to Jinhua Yulian Network and to Konnech CEO Eugene Yu — web.archive.org.
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God bless you Kanekoa, for publishing this outstanding article. I had forgotten much of it. Praying that this makes it's way to President Trump's desk!
KATHERINE & Greg served jailtime, for not giving up the whistleblower. I mentioned This a few days ago!! As I was hearing Solomon share on specifics of U S. Findings, on Out of country messing in our elections!!