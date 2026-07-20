Mr. President —

On July 16, you released declassified documents showing the Chinese Communist Party obtained 220 million American voter files — and that our own intelligence agencies covered it up.

You called it potentially the largest compromise of election data in history.

You directed ODNI, the DOJ, the FBI, and the CIA to investigate how that information was hidden, to fire those responsible, and to bring criminal charges where appropriate.¹

Four years ago, a Los Angeles prosecutor used almost those exact words about a different case.

He called it potentially “the largest breach of election data in American history.”²

Then that case was buried too.

One more file belongs in your release:

Konnech.

Konnech is a Michigan-based election software company. Its product, PollChief, manages poll workers, equipment, and election-day logistics for Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit, Washington D.C., and two dozen of America’s largest jurisdictions.³

Its founder is Eugene Yu — born Jianwei Yu (于建伟) in Zhejiang Province, China.⁴

Yu graduated from Zhejiang University and worked for the CCP from 1983 to 1985 as a project manager in the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone — a Chinese government economic incubator.⁴

He moved to America in 1986. He founded Konnech in 2002.⁴

And in November 2005, he quietly founded a second company back home in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province: Jinhua Yulian Network.⁴

That same year, a Chinese-language magazine published by the China Association for Science and Technology — a formal arm of the CCP — profiled Yu as an “overseas scholar” and listed him as a finance officer of the American Zhu Kezhen Education Foundation.⁵,⁶

That foundation flew Harvard’s Charles Lieber to Zhejiang University — years before Lieber was prosecuted for concealing his role in a CCP talent recruitment program.⁷

On January 25, 2006, Yu’s Chinese company was accepted into the Chinese Academy of Sciences Jinhua Science and Technology Park — a CCP-controlled technology incubator.⁸

From that point forward, public records show Konnech’s Chinese operation receiving government support, operating inside CCP-controlled institutions, and developing software for Chinese government bodies.⁸,⁹

One month later, Yu registered yu-lian.cn using his Konnech email address: eyu@konnech.com.10

The website praised “Comrade Jiang Zemin,” declared the company puts “political tasks first and economic benefits of enterprises second,” and advertised election software for China’s National People’s Congress, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Communist Youth Leagues.¹¹

On the same website: “Election Management Solutions, Detroit” and “U.S. Overseas Voters,” listed as customer success stories.¹²

In December 2006, Konnech partnered with Michigan State University’s Confucius Institute — flagged by U.S. intelligence as a CCP influence operation — to build ChineseBrief.com.¹³

In July 2007, Yu posted a 5 million yuan (~$700,000) software development contract on the CCP tech park’s own website. The contact URL: konnech.com.¹⁴

In April 2015, the operation scaled up. Jinhua Hongzheng Technology — the self-declared successor to Jinhua Yulian Network — was founded in the same city.15

On July 31, 2015, Yu registered hongzhengtech.cn using his official Konnech email: admin@konnech.com.16

Hongzheng Tech partners with Huawei, Lenovo, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile — all U.S.-designated national security threats — and serves more than 430 CCP government clients across 20 provinces.4,17

In 2016, it bragged on Weibo about providing election software to China’s National People’s Congress — displaying Chinese-translated seals from Washington D.C., Detroit, St. Louis, and the State of Montana.15

That same year, Konnech’s American website displayed those same government seals as “Current Customers.”18

It scrubbed every mention of China.

Then came the discovery.

In January 2021, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips of True the Vote traced Konnech’s PollChief applications to a single IP address on China Unicom’s backbone — a server inside a university in Wuhan, China.3,19

The database was unsecured. No password. No access controls.³

Inside: the names, Social Security numbers, home addresses, and bank details of U.S. election workers and judges. Voting machine passwords. Thumb drive passwords. Voter rolls. Polling place schematics.³

They took it to the FBI.

Field offices in Detroit and San Antonio opened a counterintelligence investigation. For fifteen months, agents worked hand-in-hand with Engelbrecht and Phillips. Every agent reached the same conclusion: this software was a serious national security threat.19

Then, in April 2022 — two weeks before the release of 2000 Mules — FBI headquarters in Washington flipped the investigation.3,19

Engelbrecht and Phillips were now the targets. Headquarters wanted to know how they had “broken the law” to obtain data from Chinese servers. Accusations of cybercrimes were circulated to the CIA and NSA.³

The FBI tipped off Konnech that the investigation existed.³

A field agent, alarmed, advised them to take the “nuclear option” — go public before they could be silenced. On August 13, 2022, they briefed 200 cybersecurity experts, journalists, and researchers at a closed-door meeting in Arizona.3,19

Two weeks later, Konnech sued them.20

A federal judge jailed them in the defamation case — solitary confinement — for refusing to identify a confidential FBI informant. The FBI, their partner of fifteen months, stood by and watched.20

The Fifth Circuit ordered their release. Within days, they published thousands of documents exposing Konnech’s ties to China. Within days of that, Konnech dropped the lawsuit.3,20

On October 4, 2022, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office arrested Eugene Yu — charged with embezzlement and illegally storing U.S. election worker data on servers in China.²

Deputy DA Eric Neff called it potentially “the largest breach of election data in American history.”²

Court filings revealed Konnech’s Chinese developers held “super administrator” access to every client system in America.²

Then you praised the arrest on Truth Social, Mr. President.

And according to the prosecutor who built the case, that is what killed it.²¹

DA George Gascón panicked — afraid the case would politically benefit you. Four senior prosecutors, including Chief Deputy DA Sharon Woo, had vetted the evidence and unanimously approved the charges. Gascón removed Neff anyway, installed a replacement who dismissed the case within a month, and cited “bias,” “timing,” and the “pace of the investigation.”²¹

Neff was placed on leave for eighteen months, then demoted and reassigned. In April 2024, he filed a legal claim against Gascón alleging explicit political interference²¹ — the cover-up of a DCSA-verified foreign intelligence breach of America’s election infrastructure.

The witnesses never stopped coming forward.

It was Catherine Engelbrecht and True the Vote who found them, gathered their sworn statements, and placed every one of them in the public record — while being sued, jailed, and targeted for doing it.

Grant Bradley, a former Konnech manager in Michigan, swore that roughly 100 Chinese nationals developed Konnech’s software and that U.S. election data was routinely made accessible to them. He was fired for refusing to lie to clients about it.²²

Peter McCallister, former General Manager of Konnech Australia, swore that all software was developed in China by Hongzheng Tech — owned by Yu’s brother, Lin Yu — that Yu’s nephew, Jun Yu, personally deposited the American election data onto the server in China, and that Hongzheng Tech was “the main provider of election software for the CCP.”²³

After the indictment, McCallister alleged under oath that Konnech’s employees in China tried to hack the company’s own chief technology officer — and deleted every message referencing Jun Yu.²³

Harry Haury and Nate Cain — cybersecurity experts with decades of experience at the NSA, CIA, DOD, and Treasury — forensically imaged Konnech’s devices for the LA DA’s office. They swore under oath: U.S. citizen data on Chinese servers. Chinese nationals with full administrative access. Metadata showing Eugene Yu personally working on election software for the CCP’s National People’s Congress.24,25

Cain, a cleared federal contractor, filed a national security report with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.25

The DCSA verified it as a national security threat and forwarded its findings to the FBI.25

The FBI under Biden and Wray declined to investigate.25

When a police superintendent in a major American county personally brought the evidence to the Bureau, the answer was two words: “not interested.”25

Even worse: at his bond hearing, Eugene Yu’s own lawyer revealed the FBI had contacted Yu before his arrest — not to investigate him, but to help keep Konnech in business.26

Mr. President, Konnech is the perfect example of everything you exposed on July 16: corrupt intelligence officials buried a Chinese espionage operation embedded in America’s elections — because confirming it would have politically benefited you.

And here is what should alarm you most: it is still buried.

You have been in office for eighteen months. This evidence has been sitting at your FBI’s door the entire time. The DCSA verification is in the federal record. The affidavits are public. And nothing has moved.

Corrupt officials inside your own FBI, your own DOJ, and your own election security apparatus are still blocking this case — exactly as their predecessors did under Biden and Wray.

You do not need to build this case. It is already built.

A named suspect. Digital forensics from the suspect’s own devices — which a cleared federal expert concluded showed a foreign intelligence intrusion into U.S. strategic infrastructure.24,25 Witnesses with sworn affidavits, preserved in the public court record. And the majority of the evidence sitting in the open — archived Chinese government websites, domain registrations, corporate filings — where anyone can verify it today.

So why is the CCP’s software still in America’s elections?

You’ve asked ODNI, DOJ, FBI, and CIA to investigate the cover-up.¹

Konnech should be first on the list.

I have personally verified every archive, affidavit, and domain registration cited in this letter. I am ready to brief you — or anyone you designate — in person, at any time. Catherine Engelbrecht and True the Vote, who uncovered this operation and lived every chapter of this case, stand ready to do the same. The witnesses are ready to testify. The forensics are ready for transfer.

Give the order. Reopen the Konnech case.

Respectfully,

Kanekoa

The Evidence

Every claim in this letter is documented. Below are the primary records — archived Chinese government websites, domain registrations, and corporate materials — keyed to the numbered sources above. Click any source link to view the original archive.

Exhibit A — The “Overseas Scholar” Profile (Source 5)

Cover: December 2005 issue of Overseas Scholars, profiling Eugene Yu as an “overseas scholar.” Published by CAST and AZKEF — two CCP-linked organizations that connect overseas scientists and technologists with the Chinese government. Yu served as a finance committee officer at AZKEF, which flew Harvard’s Charles Lieber to Zhejiang University — years before Lieber was prosecuted for failing to disclose his involvement in a CCP talent recruitment program. Source: China Association of Science and Technology, U.S.A.

Exhibit B — Acceptance Into the Chinese Academy of Sciences Tech Park (Source 8)

Screenshots: Official listing from the Jinhua Science & Technology Park showing Eugene Yu’s Chinese subsidiary, Jinhua Yulian Network, was accepted into the CCP-run incubator on January 25, 2006 — marking the start of direct CCP oversight and support for Konnech’s China-based operations. Source: Jinhua Science and Technology Park (jhcy.cn)

Exhibit C — The CCP’s Provincial Enterprise Designation (Source 9)

Screenshots: 2014 government record from the Jinhua Science and Technology Bureau lists Jinhua Yulian Network Technology Co., Ltd. — Konnech’s China-based subsidiary — as a CCP-backed “provincial science and technology enterprise.” Source: Jinhua Science and Technology Government Affairs (jinhua.gov.cn)

Exhibit D — The yu-lian.cn Domain Registration (Source 10)

WHOIS Record: Eugene Yu registered yu-lian.cn — the domain for Jinhua Yulian Network — on February 25, 2006, using his Konnech email (eyu@konnech.com), directly linking Konnech to a China-based software company funded, developed, and controlled by the CCP. Source: WHOIS History

Exhibit E — “Comrade Jiang Zemin” and the CCP Client List (Source 11)

Screenshots: Chinese and English versions of Jinhua Yulian Network’s “Consulting Services” page, where Eugene Yu’s subsidiary promotes election software for the CCP’s National People’s Congress, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Communist Youth Leagues — while praising “Comrade Jiang Zemin” and aligning its products with “China’s national conditions.” Source: Jinhua Yulian Network (yu-lian.cn)

Exhibit F — Detroit and U.S. Overseas Voters as “Customer Cases” (Source 12)

Screenshots: Chinese and English versions of the “Customer Cases” page on yu-lian.cn, where Eugene Yu’s Chinese subsidiary promotes Konnech’s election software for Detroit and U.S. overseas voters — immediately after praising “Comrade Jiang Zemin” and showcasing its election systems built for the CCP. Source: Jinhua Yulian Network (yu-lian.cn)

Exhibit G — The Confucius Institute Partnership (Source 13)

Screenshot: Konnech’s official Facebook page announcing a partnership with Michigan State University’s Confucius Institute to develop ChineseBrief.com, a Chinese communication platform. The post highlights Konnech’s direct ties to Confucius Institutes — flagged by U.S. intelligence as CCP influence operations in U.S. universities. Source: Konnech Facebook

Exhibit H — The ¥5,000,000 Listing With Konnech’s URL (Source 14)

Screenshots: Official listing from the CCP-run Jinhua Science and Technology Park showing Eugene Yu’s Chinese company, Jinhua Yulian Network, offering a 5 million yuan (~$700,000 USD) software development project on July 18, 2007. The listing uses konnech.com as the contact URL, directly linking Konnech’s U.S. software development to a CCP-run tech park. Source: Jinhua Science and Technology Park (jhcy.cn)

Exhibit I — The hongzhengtech.cn Domain Registration (Source 16)

WHOIS Record: Showing the domain hongzhengtech.cn — registered on July 31, 2015 — to Jinhua Hongzheng Technology Co., Ltd., using Eugene Yu’s official Konnech email: admin@konnech.com. This directly connects Konnech’s U.S. operations to a CCP-controlled company that develops software for China’s NPC and CPPCC. Source: DNSlytics

Exhibit J — Shared Patents Across Both Companies (Source 27)

Screenshots: Archived webpage from Jinhua Hongzheng Technology showcasing “US and Chinese patents” — one registered to Jinhua Yulian Network, and another to Konnech CEO Eugene Yu. The site links Konnech to a CCP-controlled software company used by China’s NPC and CPPCC. Source: Jinhua Hongzheng Technology (hongzhengtech.cn)

Exhibit K — The Weibo Post: One Company, Two Governments (Source 15)

Screenshots: Archived 2016 post from Jinhua Hongzheng Technology’s official Weibo page, stating it provides election software to China’s NPC, CPPCC, and other CCP-linked entities. It identifies its predecessor as Jinhua Yulian Network (Konnech, Ltd) and displays Chinese-translated seals from jurisdictions across the U.S. and Canada — including Washington, D.C.; Detroit; St. Louis; and Edmonton — tying Konnech’s U.S. clients to its CCP subsidiary. Source: Jinhua Hongzheng Technology Weibo

Exhibit L — The Scrubbed American Homepage (Source 18)

Screenshot: Archived 2016 Konnech website lists U.S. county government seals as “Current Customers” — the same seals shown on Jinhua Hongzheng Technology’s Weibo page that year — but conspicuously omits any mention of China or supplying software to the CCP. Source: Konnech (konnech.com)

Exhibit M — Hongzheng Tech provides the CCP election software (Source 4)

Screenshots: Chinese and English versions of Jinhua Hongzheng Technology’s homepage. The site advertised an “electronic voting system” and a “smart people’s congress platform,” boasts the company has “helped over 400 people’s congresses across the country achieve success in their IT development,” and displays its partners: Lenovo, Huawei, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile. Yu’s Chinese company, registered with his Konnech email address, develops election software for the CCP’s legislative system. Source: Jinhua Hongzheng Tech (hongzhengtech.cn)

Sources