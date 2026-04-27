Kanekoa News

Kanekoa News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
6h

You can tell by the look on his face that he thinks he's some kind of cool hero. I wonder if he also thinks that no one is ever held accountable? Didn't we just hear about firing squads and hanging! 🤔

Reply
Share
1 reply
Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
5h

Well done! I'm truly baffled about the psychiatric condition known as TDS. What explains it? Is there a pharma entrepreneur who can help?

Reply
Share
4 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 KanekoaTheGreat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture