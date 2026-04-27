Cole Allen charged a Secret Service checkpoint with a shotgun, willing to die for a shot at the President.

Caltech graduate. Master's in computer science.

From what looks like a good family.

His archived tweets tell the story of how he got there.

What radicalized him weren't fringe accounts. They were the same talking points repeated every day on the left.

Before the Election

Leading up to November 2024, Allen repeatedly shared posts from Kamala Harris and MeidasTouch:

“BREAKING: Taylor Swift ENDORSES VP Kamala Harris”

“Trump’s Project 2025 would eliminate the independence of the DOJ”

He shared sitting Democrats — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, J.B. Pritzker, Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse:

“Trump is already breaking the law.”

“Prepare… for a tsunami of plunder and corruption.”

He retweeted mainstream Democrat commentators comparing Trump to Hitler. Jennifer Rubin: “Imagine obsessing over polls in the 1933 German election without covering Mein Kampf. That is what is going on now.” And: “Trump is instigating a pogrom. This is what fascists do.”

He retweeted a post saying “Voting for Jill Stein is such embarassing shit.” Another read: “We’ll either have the first woman president or the end of America.” He shared a Noah Smith post on Trump cancelling the CHIPS Act, and a YourAnonCentral post saying to “ground Trump’s planes and confiscate his passport” if he lost.

After the Election

Once Trump won, Allen accepted the framing that a “fascist convicted felon” had become president.

He shared Bill Kristol’s claim that “the Trumpist authoritarian project of personalized, concentrated, and arbitrary power is proceeding.”

He shared the conspiracy theories popular on X — that Trump staged the Butler assassination attempt, that Elon Musk’s Starlink stole the 2024 election. Andrea Chalupa: “This Starlink story is really taking off.” Allen called for a recount.

On Tulsi Gabbard, he shared posts calling her “a pure Russian asset” and warning that “the only way Tulsi gets confirmed is for the U.S. Senate to wholly abdicate its responsibility to maintain the safety and security of U.S. citizens.”

On Trump’s cabinet, he shared posts labeling them “rapist, spy, zealot, and antivaxer.” On RFK Jr., he worried people wouldn’t be able to get vaccines. The Lincoln Project: “Get your family vaccinated, while you still can.”

He shared post after post from popular Democrat influencers Will Stancil and MuellerSheWrote:

“Trump is nominating the most corrupt, ethically compromised… incompetent cabinet.”

“Trump was openly supportive of rioters ransacking the US Capitol.”

“It’s a constitutional crisis.”

“The evidence Jack Smith has is DAMNING.”

He retweeted mainstream Democrats Fred Wellman, David Frum, JoJoFromJerz, and Don Winslow:

“Truly fascist.”

“Just name Putin as director of national intelligence.”

“Biden should nullify the election to save our democracy.”

“THERE. IS. NO. LAW. ANYMORE.”

He shared a Mary Trump post: “Democrats: Stop playing by the rules that no longer exist.” He retweeted Black Knight 10K: “The Supreme Court just made him king.” And: “Immediately hires Himmler, Goebells, and Heydrich.” He retweeted Richard Stengel: “This is what an oligarchy looks like.”

He shared posts from MSNBC contributors Malcolm Nance and Elie Mystal claiming Trump’s policies would lead to widespread deaths and the end of elections:

“Daughters, wives, children… will die.”

“Free hunting season for blacks.”

“We are a one-party state now.”

In His Own Words

Allen wasn’t just amplifying. He was writing.

On November 4, 2024, the day before the election: “Go vote tomorrow. I voted Kamala a week ago cause Cali mail-in ballots.”

The next day, he quote-tweeted Tiffany Trump’s post about her father, replying with scripture: “You belong to your father, the devil…”

On November 7, when Biden congratulated Trump on the win, Allen wrote: “And thus he completes his role of Hindenburg, an old, well-respected politician who through careful adherence to rules walked fascism into power.”

That same day, he posted: “the positive of having elected someone who will accelerate climate change and either give putin america’s nukes or set them off randomly:” He linked a YouTube video of Tom Lehrer’s “We Will All Go Together When We Go.”

On the Routh Assassination Attempt

When Ryan Routh attempted to assassinate Donald Trump, Allen shared posts downplaying, questioning, and justifying the attempt:

“fake assassination gimmick”

“Pray for Trump? Why would I pray for the Antichrist?”

“numb to them like school shootings”

“Sorry I don’t believe him”

A passionate online defender of Ukraine, Allen also shared posts working to distance Routh from Ukraine while connecting him to Russia, and even to Michael Flynn:

“Routh was never in the Ukraine military”

“Routh has no connetion to Azov”

“Routh was groomed by the Kremlin”

In the days that followed, he shared content from Rick Wilson, Joe Walsh, Hakeem Jeffries, and Adam Kinzinger:

“Trump is a fascist… autocrat, traitor, danger to the nation.”

“Don’t normalize him. He’s a lawless, un-American psychopath.”

“They have a detailed plan to control your life. It’s called Project 2025.”

The Pattern

These are not fringe accounts. They are mainstream Democratic voices, MSNBC contributors, sitting members of Congress, the most-shared political commentators on social media.

Cole Allen looked like he came from a good family. Caltech. Master's in computer science. His political beliefs mirrored mainstream Democrat talking points — the same ones repeated every day on cable news, in congressional speeches, in viral social media posts.

And he charged a Secret Service checkpoint with a shotgun, willing to die for a shot at the President.

This is why the left constantly calls Trump “Hitler,” ICE the “Gestapo,” and us “fascists.” That rhetoric is how violence gets justified — against Trump, against Charlie, against any of us.

And It's Escalating

Cole Allen is not an aberration.

A 2025 study by the Network Contagion Research Institute, conducted with Rutgers University’s Social Perception Lab, found that 55% of left-of-center respondents said the murder of Donald Trump was “at least somewhat justified.” 48% said the same of Elon Musk. Roughly 60% of left-of-center respondents said it was at least somewhat acceptable to destroy a Tesla dealership in protest.

These were not abstract numbers.

Throughout 2025, Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations were attacked with Molotov cocktails, arson, and gunfire. By late March, there had been at least 80 reported cases of vandalism or arson against Tesla. The FBI launched a dedicated task force. The Attorney General called it domestic terrorism. Federal indictments stacked up across Colorado, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Nevada.

In September 2025, Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk in the neck at Utah Valley University. Robinson told family he had “had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred.” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Robinson was “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.” Robinson’s mother told investigators that over the past year, her son had become more political — and started leaning further to the left.

And now: Cole Allen. The fourth assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Butler, Pennsylvania — Thomas Crooks, July 2024. West Palm Beach — Ryan Routh, September 2024. Mar-a-Lago — Austin Tucker Martin, armed with a shotgun, February 2025. The Washington Hilton — Cole Allen, April 2026.

Four attempts. One pattern. The same talking points feeding all of it.

The “Luigi left” is growing.

Even Caltech grads from good families, repeating mainstream Democrat talking points, are willing to die for a shot at the President.

The thread version of this reporting went viral on X, drawing replies from Elon Musk, David Sacks, Clay Travis, and others. Click the image below to read it.